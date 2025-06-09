wrestling

WWE News: Sheamus Reaches YouTube Milestone, Zelina Vega Note

June 9, 2025 | Posted by Andrew Ravens
WWE Raw Sheamus 4-15-24 Image Credit: WWE

– WWE superstar Sheamus has officially surpassed one million subscribers on his “Celtic Warrior Workouts” YouTube channel. The channel features the former WWE Champion training with various wrestlers and celebrities.

– Following her appearance at the National Puerto Rican Day Parade in New York City, Zelina Vega commented on the experience. She called it an honor and one of the best days of her life to represent her heritage.

– WWE has announced a new series of live events for the fall, with dates in Texas, Louisiana, and Arkansas.

