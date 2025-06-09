WWE News: Sheamus Reaches YouTube Milestone, Zelina Vega Note

– WWE superstar Sheamus has officially surpassed one million subscribers on his “Celtic Warrior Workouts” YouTube channel. The channel features the former WWE Champion training with various wrestlers and celebrities.

Thanks to all who participated & watched & braved change over the years… who do you want next?? 👊🏻 https://t.co/XP2ynFWf5Q — Sheamus (@WWESheamus) June 9, 2025

– Following her appearance at the National Puerto Rican Day Parade in New York City, Zelina Vega commented on the experience. She called it an honor and one of the best days of her life to represent her heritage.

What an amazing day.. beautiful experience today celebrating mi gente at the Puerto Rican Day Parade I love you all so much and I’m so so proud to represent such an incredible culture. I’m honored to be apart of it.. and this year as your @WWE Women’s United States Champion 🇵🇷🩴! pic.twitter.com/e8ZpckTZdh — ZV (@ZelinaVegaWWE) June 8, 2025

– WWE has announced a new series of live events for the fall, with dates in Texas, Louisiana, and Arkansas.