wrestling / News
WWE News: Sheamus Releases Latest Celtic Warrior Workout, WWE Network Pick of the Week
July 6, 2018 | Posted by
– Sheamus has released the the latest episode of his Celtic Warrior Workouts series, which features Luke Gallows and Karl Anderson. You can see the video below:
– WWE posted the latest Network Pick Of The Week, choosing the episode of WWE Ride Along episode featuring Rusev, Lana and Aiden English:
.@WWENetwork Pick of the Week was definitely unanimous… pic.twitter.com/4gWYG7ytau
— WWE (@WWE) July 7, 2018