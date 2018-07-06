Quantcast

 

wrestling / News

WWE News: Sheamus Releases Latest Celtic Warrior Workout, WWE Network Pick of the Week

July 6, 2018 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Sheamus

– Sheamus has released the the latest episode of his Celtic Warrior Workouts series, which features Luke Gallows and Karl Anderson. You can see the video below:

– WWE posted the latest Network Pick Of The Week, choosing the episode of WWE Ride Along episode featuring Rusev, Lana and Aiden English:

