WWE News: Sheamus’ Return Teased in Smackdown Vignette, Drake Maverick Reacts to Smackdown Segment, Dark Matches
– A new vignette teased Sheamus’ upcoming return to Smackdown. You can see the video below, in which Sheamus said that he will be ravaging anyone who gets in his way as soon as he’s back:
Wrestling Inc reports that Carmella beat Tamina Snuka in the dark match before Smackdown.
– Drake Maverick took to Twitter to react to being humiliated by Elias and Dana Brooke on Smackdown. Maverick got mocked by the two backstage and by the time they came back from break, Maverick was in the ring. Elias came into the ring and beat down Maverick, hitting a low blow and Drift Away so Brooke could make a casual pinfall.
Maverick posted:
I’d really like to know what I did to deserve any of that?#WWE #SmackDownOnFox #SmackDown
— Drake Maverick (@WWEMaverick) December 7, 2019
