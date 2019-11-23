wrestling / News
WWE News: Sasha Banks and Sheamus Live Q&A Session, Asuka Tries Ramen in Las Vegas, UUDD Championship Preview
November 23, 2019 | Posted by
– WWE Superstars Sasha Banks and Sheamus answered questions in a live Q&A session hosted by The Miz at Cricket Wireless for Survivor Series weekend.
– Asuka recently shared a video where she tries ramen in Las Vegas. You can check out that video below.
– UpUpDownDown released a new preview video Team Kofi vs. Team Cesaro. You can check out that video below.
