WWE News: Sheamus Set for Cricket Wireless Appearance, WarGames Preview Video

November 8, 2022 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
WWE Smackdown Sheamus Image Credit: WWE

As noted, Sheamus is returning to the road this week after getting married, and he’ll be at SmackDown in Indianapolis on Friday. Sheamus also announced that he’ll be making an appearance at Cricket Wireless in the city on November 11 at 11:00 am local time, per his tweet below:

– WWE released a new preview video for Survivor Series: WarGames:

Sheamus, Survivor Series, WarGames, WWE, Jeffrey Harris

