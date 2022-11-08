– As noted, Sheamus is returning to the road this week after getting married, and he’ll be at SmackDown in Indianapolis on Friday. Sheamus also announced that he’ll be making an appearance at Cricket Wireless in the city on November 11 at 11:00 am local time, per his tweet below:

Indianapolis, 11/11 @ 11am. We got a date, and it’s confirmed. Are you ready to have a banger meet ‘n’ greet with The Celtic Warrior?!? 💚☘️ https://t.co/0vYfZBXdfr — Sheamus (@WWESheamus) November 8, 2022

– WWE released a new preview video for Survivor Series: WarGames: