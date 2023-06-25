wrestling / News

WWE News: Sheamus Set as Presenter for NHL Awards, Superstars Reunite With MITB Briefcases

June 25, 2023 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
WWE Smackdown Sheamus Image Credit: WWE

– WWE Superstar Sheamus revealed that he will be a presenter on tomorrow’s NHL Awards. The show will be broadcast live on TNT on Monday (June 26) at 8:00 pm EST. Sheamus noted on tomorrow’s awards ceremony, “Nashville suited & booted… #NHLAwards 👊🏻”

– WWE released a video revealing Money in the Bank winners reuniting with their old briefcases they had before they cashed them in:

