WWE News: Sheamus Shares Post-Match Photo Following Broken Nose, More Raw Video Highlights
June 1, 2021 | Posted by
– As previously reported, Sheamus suffered a broken nose last night on WWE Raw in his match against Humberto Carrillo. Sheamus later shared a post-match photo of his injury via Twitter, which you can see below.
Sheamus wrote in the caption, “..utter scumbaggery on #WWERaw.”
..utter scumbaggery on #WWERaw pic.twitter.com/vRlUta8GfF
— Sheamus (@WWESheamus) June 1, 2021
– Here are some additional video highlights for last night’s episodes of Raw and Raw Talk:
