wrestling / News

WWE News: Sheamus Shares Post-Match Photo Following Broken Nose, More Raw Video Highlights

June 1, 2021 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
Sheamus WWE Raw

As previously reported, Sheamus suffered a broken nose last night on WWE Raw in his match against Humberto Carrillo. Sheamus later shared a post-match photo of his injury via Twitter, which you can see below.

Sheamus wrote in the caption, “..utter scumbaggery on #WWERaw.”

– Here are some additional video highlights for last night’s episodes of Raw and Raw Talk:















More Trending Stories

article topics :

RAW, Sheamus, WWE, Jeffrey Harris

More Stories

loading