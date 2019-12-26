wrestling / News
WWE News: Sheamus To Launch His Own Apparel Line, Roderick Strong Wants To Chop WALTER, Top 10 Moments From Last Night’s NXT
– In a post on Twitter, Sheamus revealed that he is set to launch his own clothing line in the near future, called Brave Change Gymnasium.
He wrote: “Brave Change Gymnasium… barbell to bar clothing. Coming Soon.”
Brave Change Gymnasium… barbell to bar clothing. Coming Soon 👊🏻 pic.twitter.com/ImaJytFaQk
— Sheamus (@WWESheamus) December 23, 2019
Brave Change Gymnasium apparel… Coming Soon. pic.twitter.com/mjmQ4g3U9z
— Sheamus (@WWESheamus) December 20, 2019
– After the announcement that the Undisputed Era will face Imperium at Worlds Collide next month, Roderick Strong expressed his desire to chop WALTER.
He wrote: “I can’t wait to Chop Walter until he quits. #OurERA.”
I can’t wait to Chop Walter until he quits. #OurERA https://t.co/OgcxD2p0Vc
— Roderick Strong (@roderickstrong) December 26, 2019
🤼🏻♂️ pic.twitter.com/LcVvHesx4c
— WALTER (@WalterAUT) December 26, 2019
More Trending Stories
- Jim Ross Addresses How He Thinks Talents in WWE Are Overproduced, How Wrestlers in AEW Are Allowed to Create Their Own Promos
- Justin Credible On Why His WWE Run Didn’t Work Out, Says Vince McMahon Doesn’t Watch Wrestling
- King Corbin on When He Found Out He’d Be Kurt Angle’s Last Opponent, The Match Being His Top Moment of 2019
- Jim Cornette Files Lawsuit Against Indy Wrestler G-Raver and Vendors Due to Derogatory Shirt