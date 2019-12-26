wrestling / News

WWE News: Sheamus To Launch His Own Apparel Line, Roderick Strong Wants To Chop WALTER, Top 10 Moments From Last Night’s NXT

December 26, 2019 | Posted by Joseph Lee
Sheamus

– In a post on Twitter, Sheamus revealed that he is set to launch his own clothing line in the near future, called Brave Change Gymnasium.

He wrote: “Brave Change Gymnasium… barbell to bar clothing. Coming Soon.

– After the announcement that the Undisputed Era will face Imperium at Worlds Collide next month, Roderick Strong expressed his desire to chop WALTER.

He wrote: “I can’t wait to Chop Walter until he quits. #OurERA.

