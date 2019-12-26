WWE News: Sheamus To Launch His Own Apparel Line, Roderick Strong Wants To Chop WALTER, Top 10 Moments From Last Night’s NXT

– In a post on Twitter, Sheamus revealed that he is set to launch his own clothing line in the near future, called Brave Change Gymnasium.

He wrote: “Brave Change Gymnasium… barbell to bar clothing. Coming Soon.”

Brave Change Gymnasium… barbell to bar clothing. Coming Soon 👊🏻 pic.twitter.com/ImaJytFaQk — Sheamus (@WWESheamus) December 23, 2019

Brave Change Gymnasium apparel… Coming Soon. pic.twitter.com/mjmQ4g3U9z — Sheamus (@WWESheamus) December 20, 2019

– After the announcement that the Undisputed Era will face Imperium at Worlds Collide next month, Roderick Strong expressed his desire to chop WALTER.

He wrote: “I can’t wait to Chop Walter until he quits. #OurERA.”