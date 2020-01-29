WWE News: Sheamus to Pace the Daytona 500, Video of NXT Women in Royal Rumble

– Sheamus has been announced as the honorary pace car driver for NASCAR’s Daytona 500. WWE announced that the Smackdown star will pace the race, which takes place on February 16th and air on FOX. NASCAR tweeted about the announcement as you can see below:

He's going to lead the field to the green flag at the #DAYTONA500! How excited are you to see @WWESheamus as the Honorary Pace Car Driver at @DISupdates? pic.twitter.com/QEzlHNfdRb — NASCAR (@NASCAR) January 28, 2020

– The WWE PC has posted a new video going behind the scenes with the NXT stars in the women’s Royal Rumble match including Bianca Belair, Toni Storm, Mia Yim, Tegan Nox, Candice LeRae, Mercedes Martinez, Dakota Kai, Chelsea Green, Shotzi Blackheart, and Xia Li: