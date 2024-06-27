– WWE showcased Sheamus’ Top 25 Greatest Moments:

– Xavier Woods and Tyler Breeze played more Battle of the Brands on UpUpDownDown:

– Natalya chatted with McKenzie Mitchell on Threads:

Natalya Neidhart (@natbynature) is professional wrestler with over 2 decades of experience and knowledge! With 17 years under the WWE umbrella, she is a multi-time women’s champion. Natalya is one of the only women to hold both the Diva’s Championship and Smackdown Women’s Championship. She is a 3rd generational superstar as a member of the Hart Dynasty carrying on the legacy of the Hart Foundation. With over 2,000 matches, Natalya is a Guinness Book World Record Holder, was an original cast member on Total Divas, and has paved the way for many women in professional wrestling with her expertise, skill, and ability to connect with all generations. Natalya discusses her Wrestlemania 35 year alongside Beth Phoenix, her favorite jacket ever from Summerslam 2019 against Becky Lynch, and wearing her dad’s (Jim “The Anvil” Neidhart) jacket right after his passing to pay tribute. Nattie explains the origins of the Hart Foundation wearing pink and black and how she wants to be remembered when it’s time to hang up the boots. Fashion, style, a cameo from her husband TJ Wilson and more on Threads!