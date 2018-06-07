Quantcast

 

wrestling / News

WWE News: Sheamus Trains With WWII Vet, New Total Bellas Preview, WWE FYC Recap

June 7, 2018 | Posted by Larry Csonka
Sheamus

– Sheamus recently trained with 94-year-old World War 2 veteran Al Rawley for his Celtic Warrior Workouts YouTube series…

– Here is a preview for Sunday’s Total Bellas episode with The Bella Twins getting back in the ring to train for the first-ever women’s Royal Rumble match…

– WWE has posted a recap from their For Your Consideration event in LA, which you can check out here.

article topics :

Sheamus, Total Bellas, WWE, Larry Csonka

Spotlights

loading

More Stories

loading