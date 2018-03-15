WWE News: Sheamus Warns Braun Strowman Ahead of WrestleMania, Tyler Breeze’s Top 5 Video Games

– Sheamus replied to a tweet from Braun Strowman, issuing a warning that The Bar is “not any tag team” after Strowman said he was more than any tag team can handle. Strowman is set to face The Bar for the Raw Tag Team Championships at WrestleMania 34:

I'm more than any tag team can handle. Those titles will look good around each giant shoulder. #MonsterAmongAll #GetTheseHands — Braun Strowman (@BraunStrowman) March 14, 2018

– Here is the latest video from Xavier Woods’ UpUpDownDown channel, with Tyler Breeze naming his top five video games of all time. His list is the Grand Theft Auto franchise, Army of Two, Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: The Arcade Game, Monster Rancher and Diablo II: