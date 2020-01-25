wrestling / News
WWE News: Sheamus Warns Shorty G, Ali Works Dark Match, Worlds Collide Poll
January 24, 2020 | Posted by
– As seen on WWE SmackDown, Sheamus issued a warning to Shorty G ahead of their match at Royal Rumble.
– WWE put out a new poll asking fans which team between Undisputed Era and Imperium has the advantage going into Worlds Collide. As of this writing, 65% voted for WWE NXT Champion Adam Cole, NXT Tag Team Champions Kyle O’Reilly & Bobby, Fish and Roderick Strong. The rest went with NXT UK Champion WALTER, Fabian Aichner, Marcel Barthel and Alexander Wolfe.
– Ali defeated Apollo Crews in the dark match before WWE SmackDown.
