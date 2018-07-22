wrestling / News
WWE News: Sheamus Works Out With His Dad, Mustafa Ali Teases New Shirts
July 22, 2018 | Posted by
– Sheamus appears with his father in the latest Celtic Warriors Workout video, as posted to his YouTube channel. You can see the video below:
– Mustafa Ali posted the following to Twitter, promoting his upcoming T-shirts that will be available through Pro Wrestling Tees:
Coming soon to @PWTees #BeTheLighthttps://t.co/YxkEY1Dri5 pic.twitter.com/TvnYdIO7XJ
— Mustafa Ali (@MustafaAliWWE) July 21, 2018