wrestling / News

WWE News: Sheamus Works Out With His Dad, Mustafa Ali Teases New Shirts

July 22, 2018 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Sheamus

– Sheamus appears with his father in the latest Celtic Warriors Workout video, as posted to his YouTube channel. You can see the video below:

– Mustafa Ali posted the following to Twitter, promoting his upcoming T-shirts that will be available through Pro Wrestling Tees:

