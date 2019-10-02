WWE News: Sheamus Works Out With Rey Mysterio, Kofi Kingston Shows Off SummerSlam Shoes, Paige on Meeting Steve Austin

– The latest Celtic Warrior Workouts video has Sheamus working out with Rey Mysterio. You can see it below:

– Paige spoke with IMDB for a quick interview where she wears a Stone Cold Steve Austin bald cap and talked about meeting Austin, what she’s excited about for Smackdown and more:

– Here is the latest episode of Kofi Kingston’s “I Just Love Kicks” on UpUpDownDown, with Kingston showing off the Toronto Raptors-inspired MACHE custom Kyrie 5’s that he wore for SummerSlam 2019: