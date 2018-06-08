Quantcast

 

WWE News: Sheamus Works Out With World War II Veteran, WWE Performance Center Video

June 8, 2018 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Sheamus

– Sheamus shared his latest Celtic Warrior Workouts video, in which he trains with ninety-four year-old World War II veteran Al Rawley. You can see the video below:

– WWE posted the following video promoting the WWE Performance Center following the launch of the Center’s official website:

