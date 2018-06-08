wrestling / News
WWE News: Sheamus Works Out With World War II Veteran, WWE Performance Center Video
June 8, 2018 | Posted by
– Sheamus shared his latest Celtic Warrior Workouts video, in which he trains with ninety-four year-old World War II veteran Al Rawley. You can see the video below:
– WWE posted the following video promoting the WWE Performance Center following the launch of the Center’s official website:
To see how @WWE Superstars are made, look no further than the @WWEPerformCtr. pic.twitter.com/uQxnR80lNv
— WWE (@WWE) June 5, 2018