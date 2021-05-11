WWE News: Shelton Benjamin Has a Message to Cedric Alexander, Synopsis for Season 2 Finale of Miz & Mrs., Bonus Clip

– Following last night’s WWE Raw, Shelton Benjamin delivered a message to his former tag team partner, Cedric Alexander. Benjamin beat Alexander in a singles match on last night’s show. Benjamin recapped the real truth behind the two getting kicked out of The Hurt Business, and Cedric breaking off from Shelton.

Benjamin directed at Alexander that he’s not his stepping stone, and he’s not one to play with, adding, “You better recognize.” You can view that clip below.

– The USA Network will air the Season 2 finale of Miz & Mrs. next week following Monday Night Raw on May 17. Here’s the synopsis:

“Mike has second thoughts about getting a vasectomy; Maryse helps George with a makeover.”

– Speaking of Miz & Mrs., here is a bonus clip from last night’s episode: