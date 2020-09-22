WWE News: Shelton Benjamin Slams Retribution’s Mia Yim, Yim Jokingly Responds, Alexa Bliss Podcast Debut

– As previously reported, the members of Retribution were revealed last night on Raw, stating they signed contracts for the main roster. Some of them were given new names, the exceptions being Mia Yim and Mercedes Martinez. They were clearly revealed in the group, but they didn’t appear to be named yet like T-Bar (Dominik Dijakovic), Mace (Dio Maddin), and Slapjack (Shane Thorne). However, it appears WWE Superstar Shelton Benjamin of The Hurt Business is fully aware that Mia Yim is supposed to be one of the members, and he called her out on Twitter.

Benjamin tweeted on Mia Yim, “For years I’ve been telling everyone what a wretched horrible deceptive evil spiteful disgusting and hateful person @MiaYim really is. Believe me now?”

Mia Yim later responded, “You’ll never be allowed on my animal crossing island.” When a fan on Twitter noted she’s no longer being called Mia Yim as part of Retribution, Benjamin fired back with, “I’m calling her ‘churchfart’.”

