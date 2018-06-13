Quantcast

 

WWE News: Shelton Benjamin Wants a Rematch With Daniel Bryan, 2014 Money in the Bank Ladder Match

June 13, 2018 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Shelton Benjamin

– Shelton Benjamin posted to Twitter vowing to get a rematch against Daniel Bryan after his loss on Tuesday night’s episode of Smackdown. You can see his post below:

– WWE has posted the following video featuring the full Money in the Bank ladder match for the World Heavyweight Championship from the 2014 PPV:

