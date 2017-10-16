 

WWE News: The Shield Bring Back Their Vests on Raw, Kalisto Gets Custom Title Plates

October 16, 2017 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
The Shield Raw 101617

– The Shield brought back their old gear on Raw on Monday night. You can see pics of them in the opening segment below:

– WWE posted the following video of Kalisto receiving his new custom Cruiserweight Title plates:

