WWE News: The Shield Bring Back Their Vests on Raw, Kalisto Gets Custom Title Plates
October 16, 2017 | Posted by
– The Shield brought back their old gear on Raw on Monday night. You can see pics of them in the opening segment below:
SIERRA
HOTEL
INDIA
ECHO
LIMA
DELTA
THE SHIELD IS HERE! #RAW @WWERollins @TheDeanAmbrose @WWERomanReigns pic.twitter.com/2S5nPIxRr5
— WWE (@WWE) October 17, 2017
As @BookerT5x would say, that gear is lookin' GOODT!#RAW #WWETLC @WWERomanReigns @WWERollins @TheDeanAmbrose pic.twitter.com/4djKrLw7Vv
— WWE Universe (@WWEUniverse) October 17, 2017
.@WWERollins = ALL OF US. RIGHT NOW.#RAW #WWETLC pic.twitter.com/yqyxfM0vrT
— WWE (@WWE) October 17, 2017
– WWE posted the following video of Kalisto receiving his new custom Cruiserweight Title plates: