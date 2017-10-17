WWE News: Tag Team Match With The Shield Set for Glasgow Event, New Cloud Pillow Pals Available

– The recently reunited stable of The Shield vs. Sheamus, Cesaro, and Braun Strowman in a six-man tag team match has been announced for WWE’s upcoming live event in Glasgow, Scotland. The event is scheduled at the SSE Hydro on November 1.

– WWE Cloud Pillow Pals are now available from the WWE Shop. The new Cloud Pillow Pals are based on such Superstars as Big Cass, Enzo Amore,”The Demon” Finn Balor, John Cena, Seth Rollins and Roman Reigns

– The WWE Network has now added some new Halloween segments from a November 2, 1985 edition of Saturday Night’s Main Event. Fans can check them out in the WWE Shorts Collection.