WWE News: Shield T-Shirts on Sale at Raw, Cathy Kelly on Sami Zayn’s HIAC Actions, New Cena Poll

– WWE is selling Shield T-Shirts tonight at the Raw taping in Indianapolis. The constant rumors as of late have suggested the Shield will reunite in the ring at TLC, and WWE is bolstering those rumors (or at least making money off them) with this:

– Cathy Kelley’s latest video looks at Sami Zayn’s Hell in a Cell actions. Zayn, who saved Kevin Owens last night at Hell in a Cell from a Shane McMahon cage dive, is rumored to be teaming with Owens against Shane McMahon and AJ Styles at Survivor Series.

– WWE’s latest fan poll asks fans who they would want to see John Cena face if he had just one more fight left in WWE. As of this writing, the results are:

The Undertaker: 40%

Brock Lesnar: 7%

Goldberg: 7%

The Rock: 7%

Finn Bálor: 6%

Randy Orton: 6%

Braun Strowman: 5%

Samoa Joe: 5%

Other: 5%

AJ Styles: 4%

Roman Reigns: 3%

Shinsuke Nakamura: 2%

Bray Wyatt: 1%

Dean Ambrose: 1%

Kevin Owens: 1%

The Miz: 1%

Seth Rollins: 1%