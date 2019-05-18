wrestling / News
WWE News: Shinsuke Nakamura and Mandy Rose Visit London Skate Park, Stock Down
May 17, 2019 | Posted by
– Shinsuke Nakamura and Mandy Rose met up with a couple of Street League skateboarders at a London skate park this past week. WWE posted video of the two meeting Helena Long and Alex deCunha in the city while on the European tour:
– WWE stock closed at $80.08 on Friday, down $1.57 (1.92%) from the previous closing price. The market as a whole was down $0.38% on the day.
More Trending Stories
- Michael Elgin Says Impact Wrestling Hasn’t Had A Five-Star Match Since 2005
- The Young Bucks Say If ROH and NJPW Offered Them Dual Contracts, There Would Be No AEW
- Eric Bischoff Discusses Not Asking the United States For Permission to Take WCW to North Korea
- Jim Ross Tells Story of Vince McMahon Doing ‘Elaine Dance’, Says Vince Loves ‘Na Na Hey Hey’ Song