WWE News: Shinsuke Nakamura Appearance Set For Tomorrow, NXT Takeover: WarGames Tickets Still Available
October 16, 2017 | Posted by
– Tomorrow, Shinsuke Nakamura will appear at the XFINITY store located at 391 Strander Blvd. in Tukila, WA from 11AM-1PM…
TOMORROW! Don’t miss The #KingofStrongStyle @ShinsukeN at the @XFINITY Store located at 391 Strander Blvd. in Tukila, WA from 11AM-1PM! #ad pic.twitter.com/35ygO1bSyJ
— WWE (@WWE) October 16, 2017
– NXT Takeover: WarGames tickets are still available…
Meet your favorite #WWENXT Superstars at #NXTTakeOver: WarGames on 11/18! Limited tickets available: https://t.co/QICGL8NMI8 pic.twitter.com/ciCuUfJ8zc
— WWE NXT (@WWENXT) October 16, 2017