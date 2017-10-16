 

WWE News: Shinsuke Nakamura Appearance Set For Tomorrow, NXT Takeover: WarGames Tickets Still Available

October 16, 2017 | Posted by Larry Csonka
Shinsuke Nakamura WWE Smackdown

– Tomorrow, Shinsuke Nakamura will appear at the XFINITY store located at 391 Strander Blvd. in Tukila, WA from 11AM-1PM…

– NXT Takeover: WarGames tickets are still available…

