WWE News: Shinsuke Nakamura Discusses His Mindset Heading Into Hell in a Cell, New Day Get Funky in New Video

– Shinsuke Nakamura discussed where his mind is at ahead of his match with Jinder Mahal at Hell in a Cell. You can see it below. Nakamura said that while Mahal has tried to get under his skin, he’s going to stay calm and relaxed in the match so he can stay focused and enjoy his opportunity to win the title:

– Big E. posted the following video to Twitter of New Day getting funky in the car before their match with the Usos for the Smackdown Tag Team Championship tonight: