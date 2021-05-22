wrestling / News
WWE News: Shinsuke Nakamura Does Pull-Ups With King Corbin’s Crown, Dominik Mysterio Chats With FOX Baltimore, New Ever-Rise Live
– WWE Superstar Shinsuke Nakamura still has possession of King Corbin’s crown. He released a video today doing some pushups and pull-ups while wearing the crown, and King Corbin is not happy. You can view Nakamura’s clip and Corbin’s response below:
👑 King feels the rising sun 🌞#kingofstrongstyle #SmackDown pic.twitter.com/CaqZ5ahCdl
— Shinsuke Nakamura (@ShinsukeN) May 22, 2021
Half rep pull ups are disrespectful to my crown!!!! Ughhh I want to punch you in the face so bad right now. https://t.co/x10Kn5TY8b
— THE KING (@BaronCorbinWWE) May 22, 2021
– WWE SmackDown tag team champion Dominik Mysterio joined FOX Baltimore to discuss he and his father winning the titles and becoming the first father-son duo to win tag team titles in WWE history.
– WWE has released today’s edition of Ever-Rise Live:
Let's just say @RaquelWWE is on the thinnest of ice after today's #EverRiseLive! @MattMartelWWE & @ChaseParkerWWE weren't happy with what went down on last week's episode of #WWENXT, PLUS News of the Week and some mind-blowing stats! pic.twitter.com/zNlIgXOEFb
— WWE NXT (@WWENXT) May 22, 2021