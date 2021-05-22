WWE News: Shinsuke Nakamura Does Pull-Ups With King Corbin’s Crown, Dominik Mysterio Chats With FOX Baltimore, New Ever-Rise Live

– WWE Superstar Shinsuke Nakamura still has possession of King Corbin’s crown. He released a video today doing some pushups and pull-ups while wearing the crown, and King Corbin is not happy. You can view Nakamura’s clip and Corbin’s response below:

Half rep pull ups are disrespectful to my crown!!!! Ughhh I want to punch you in the face so bad right now. https://t.co/x10Kn5TY8b — THE KING (@BaronCorbinWWE) May 22, 2021

– WWE SmackDown tag team champion Dominik Mysterio joined FOX Baltimore to discuss he and his father winning the titles and becoming the first father-son duo to win tag team titles in WWE history.

– WWE has released today’s edition of Ever-Rise Live: