WWE News: Shinsuke Nakamura Faces Rusev After Smackdown, Video Recaps New Day/Usos Rivalry

– Shinsuke Nakamura took on Rusev in a preview of their Fastlane match after this week’s Smackdown taping. Wrestling Inc reports that the match include a pre-match segment with Nakamura singing to Rusev and Aiden English. Nakamura won by disqualification after English interfered, after which Nakamura hit a Kinshasa on English. The site notes that there were loud “We Want Lana” chants, to which Rusev teased the idea of Lana coming up but then said the crowd was only getting Rusev Day.

– Here is a new video from WWE looking at the feud between the New Day and The Usos ahead of their match at Fastlane: