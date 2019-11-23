wrestling / News
WWE News: Shinsuke Nakamura Gives Closer Look at New Intercontinental Title, Smackdown Dark Match
November 23, 2019 | Posted by
– WWE posted a new video of Shinsuke Nakamura showing off the new WWE Intercontinental Championship. You can see the video below:
– Wrestling Inc reports that Cesaro beat Apollo Crews in the dark match before Smackdown.
