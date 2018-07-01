Quantcast

 

WWE News: Shinsuke Nakamura and Hiroshi Tanahashi Meet Up in Tokyo, Eddie Guerrero vs. La Parka Clip From WCW Thunder

July 1, 2018 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
shinsuke nakamura wwe smackdown 32718

– Shinsuke Nakamura met up with Hiroshi Tanahashi while WWE was touring Japan. You can see a picture of the two below, as posted by Tanahashi:

– The WWE YouTube account posted a 199 clip from WCW Thunder featuring Eddie Guerrero pinning La Parka after a frog splash:

Eddie Guerrero, Hiroshi Tanahashi, Shinsuke Nakamura, WCW Thunder, Jeremy Thomas

