Quantcast

 

wrestling / News

WWE News: Shinsuke Nakamura Hypes Smackdown Segment, Trish Stratus & Lita Meet TMNT, Renee Young Gives Burger Advice

June 3, 2018 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
shinsuke nakamura wwe smackdown

– Shinsuke Nakamura posted to Twitter to him his contract signing segment with AJ Styles on Smackdown ahead of Money In the Bank. Nakamura posted:

– Trish Stratus posted the following video from Niagra Falls Comic-Con, where she and Lita they met the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles:

– Renee Young provided some burger advice for fans on Twitter, as you can see below:

article topics :

Lita, Renee Young, Shinsuke Nakamura, Smackdown, Trish Stratus, Jeremy Thomas

Spotlights

loading

More Stories

loading