WWE News: Shinsuke Nakamura Celebrates Birthday With Fellow Japanese Stars, Jake Atlas Discusses First Year With Company

– Shinsuke Nakamura recently turned 41 on Tuesday, and he celebrated with his fellow Japanese stars in WWE. In a photo on Twitter, Nakamura was joined by Io Shirai, Akira Tozawa, KUSHIDA, and Jiro Kuroshio as he posed with his birthday cake.

– WWE has released a new video on its YouTube channel featuring an interview with Jake Atlas. In the interview with McKenzie Mitchell, Atlas discusses his first year in WWE, Stephanie McMahon supporting him, his goals for the future, and much more. You can watch the video below.