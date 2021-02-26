wrestling / News
WWE News: Shinsuke Nakamura Celebrates Birthday With Fellow Japanese Stars, Jake Atlas Discusses First Year With Company
February 26, 2021 | Posted by
– Shinsuke Nakamura recently turned 41 on Tuesday, and he celebrated with his fellow Japanese stars in WWE. In a photo on Twitter, Nakamura was joined by Io Shirai, Akira Tozawa, KUSHIDA, and Jiro Kuroshio as he posed with his birthday cake.
Love my buddies. #Japan #日本 @WWEJapan #侍 pic.twitter.com/QUA5mpXG5M
— Shinsuke Nakamura (@ShinsukeN) February 26, 2021
– WWE has released a new video on its YouTube channel featuring an interview with Jake Atlas. In the interview with McKenzie Mitchell, Atlas discusses his first year in WWE, Stephanie McMahon supporting him, his goals for the future, and much more. You can watch the video below.
More Trending Stories
- More Details On What Impact Wrestling Planned For Sammy Guevara
- Note On Original Plan For WWE Elimination Chamber Kickoff Show
- Arn Anderson On Meeting The Rock For The First Time, His Picks For Mount Rushmore Of Wrestling Promos
- Jim Ross Recalls The Kat’s Firing In WWE, Jerry Lawler Leaving With Her, Paul Heyman Replacing Lawler