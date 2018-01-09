WWE News: Shinsuke Nakamura & Natalya Paired For Mixed Match Challenge, Top Matches For 205 Live Tour Events

– Shinsuke Nakamura will team with Natalya in the upcoming WWE Mixed Match Challenge, which debuts next week on Facebook watch…

– Here are the confirmed teams so far…

* Goldust & Alicia Fox (Raw)

* The Miz & Asuka (Raw)

* Alexa Bliss & Braun Strowman (Raw)

* Sasha Banks & Finn Balor (Raw)

* Nia Jax & Apollo Crews (Raw)

* Bayley & Elias (Raw)

* Naomi & Jimmy Uso (Smackdown)

* Charlotte & Bobby Roode (Smackdown)

* Lana & Rusev (Smackdown)

* Shinsuke Nakamura & Natalya (Smackdown)

– Here are the top matches advertised for the 205 Live touring events on January 20th in Lowell, MA and January 21st in Poughkeepsie, NY…

* Cedric Alexander vs. WWE Cruiserweight Champion Enzo Amore with Nia Jax

* Matt Hardy vs. Bray Wyatt