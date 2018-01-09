wrestling / News
WWE News: Shinsuke Nakamura & Natalya Paired For Mixed Match Challenge, Top Matches For 205 Live Tour Events
– Shinsuke Nakamura will team with Natalya in the upcoming WWE Mixed Match Challenge, which debuts next week on Facebook watch…
The #QueenOfHarts meets the #KingOfStrongStyle in the @WWE Mixed Match Challenge! Are you ready for the team of @ShinsukeN and @NatbyNature?! #WWEMMC pic.twitter.com/6O94v4IJvc
— WWE (@WWE) January 9, 2018
– Here are the confirmed teams so far…
* Goldust & Alicia Fox (Raw)
* The Miz & Asuka (Raw)
* Alexa Bliss & Braun Strowman (Raw)
* Sasha Banks & Finn Balor (Raw)
* Nia Jax & Apollo Crews (Raw)
* Bayley & Elias (Raw)
* Naomi & Jimmy Uso (Smackdown)
* Charlotte & Bobby Roode (Smackdown)
* Lana & Rusev (Smackdown)
* Shinsuke Nakamura & Natalya (Smackdown)
– Here are the top matches advertised for the 205 Live touring events on January 20th in Lowell, MA and January 21st in Poughkeepsie, NY…
* Cedric Alexander vs. WWE Cruiserweight Champion Enzo Amore with Nia Jax
* Matt Hardy vs. Bray Wyatt