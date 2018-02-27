WWE News: Shinsuke Nakamura and Natalya Talking With Fans During Mixed Match Challenge, Smackdown Dark Match

– Shinsuke Nakamura and Natalya will be the social media correspondants for tonight’s Mixed Match Challenge. The two will interact with fans in the Facebook Watch comments section during tonight’s episode. The episode will see Asuka and The Miz vs. Sasha Banks and Finn Balor.

– PWInsider reports that Tye Dillinger defeated Mojo Rawley in the dark match before Smackdown went live.