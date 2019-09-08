wrestling / News
WWE News: Shinsuke Nakamura on Canvas 2 Canvas, Seth Rollins’ Biggest Accomplishments
September 8, 2019 | Posted by
– WWE has posted a new Canvas 2 Canvas video featuring Rob Schamberger painting Shinsuke Nakamura. You can see the episode below. Nakamura is set to face The Miz with his Intercontinental Chamionship on the line at Clash of Champions:
– The company also posted the following highlight video of Seth Rollins’ biggest moments, from becoming the first NXT Champion to his latest Universal Championship win:
