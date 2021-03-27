wrestling / News
WWE News: Shinsuke Nakamura Says He Will Never Give Up, More SmackDown & 205 Live Highlights
– Shinsuke Nakamura lost again at the hands of Seth Rollins on last night’s WWE Smackdown, but he’s not giving up. Nakamura commented on the loss following SmackDown on Twitter.
Nakamura tweeted, “So frustrated…but My fight is not finished yet. I’ll never give up! #SmackDown #WWE” You can view his tweet below.
So frustrated…but My fight is not finished yet. I’ll never give up! #SmackDown #WWE pic.twitter.com/CULKx5KX02
— Shinsuke Nakamura (@ShinsukeN) March 27, 2021
– WWE released more video highlights for last night’s episodes of SmackDown & 205 Live. You can view those clips below:
