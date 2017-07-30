 

wrestling / News

WWE News: Shinsuke Nakamura Sends Cena a Message, X-Pac Reacts to Hawkins’ Losing Streak

July 30, 2017 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Shinsuke Nakamura

– WWE posted the following video of Shinsuke Nakamura with a message for John Cena. Nakamura and Cena are set to face off on Tuesday’s Smackdown for a shot at Jinder Mahal’s WWE Championship at SummerSlam:

– Sean “X-Pac” Waltman took to Twitter to comment on Curt Hawkins getting his 100th consecutive loss in WWE, posting:

article topics :

Curt Hawkins, John Cena, Shinsuke Nakamura, X-Pac, Jeremy Thomas




