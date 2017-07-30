wrestling / News
WWE News: Shinsuke Nakamura Sends Cena a Message, X-Pac Reacts to Hawkins’ Losing Streak
– WWE posted the following video of Shinsuke Nakamura with a message for John Cena. Nakamura and Cena are set to face off on Tuesday’s Smackdown for a shot at Jinder Mahal’s WWE Championship at SummerSlam:
– Sean “X-Pac” Waltman took to Twitter to comment on Curt Hawkins getting his 100th consecutive loss in WWE, posting:
I bet he didn't lose his last 100 paychecks. https://t.co/R3tBrryUqG
— Sean Waltman (@TheRealXPac) July 30, 2017
If a person doesn't mind looking at the lights every night, that spot is as secure as any other on the card. https://t.co/7ghR2x33e5
— Sean Waltman (@TheRealXPac) July 30, 2017