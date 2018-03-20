 

WWE News: Shinsuke Nakamura Teases Daniel Bryan Match, Ronda Rousey Thanks Dana Brooke For The Warm-Up

March 20, 2018 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
– Shinsuke Nakamura posted to Twitter following WWE’s announcement that Daniel Bryan has been cleared to return to the ring, teasing a match between them. Nakamura, who has previously said a possible match with Bryan was part of his reason for going to WWE, posted:

– Ronda Rousey posted to Instagram reacting to her segment last night in front of the live crowd at Raw. Rousey “thanked” Dana Brooke for the “warm welcome and [WrestleMania 34] warm up,” as you can see below:

