WWE News: Shinsuke Nakamura Has ‘Technical Difficulties’ on Kickoff Show, Finn Balor Talks Baron Corbin

– WWE posted clips from the Extreme Rules kickoff show online, featuring Shinsuke Nakamura and Finn Balor. You can see the two videos below.

In the first clip, Nakamura messes with the hosts and pretends he can’t hear them due to connection issues. He says he respects Jeff Hardy but will take the US Championship from him tonight:

The second features Balor discussing his match with Baron Corbin. Balor said he isn’t afraid of making enemies to get back in the title picture: