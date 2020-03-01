wrestling / News
WWE News: Shinsuke Nakamura Wants to Feel Alive, Musician Does Triple H Impression, Montez Ford on Street Profits Action Figure
March 1, 2020 | Posted by
– Shinsuke Nakamura apparently doesn’t feel alive, if his Twitter account is any indication. Nakamura took to his social media account for a vague post, as you can see below:
I just wanna feel alive.
— Shinsuke Nakamura (@ShinsukeN) March 1, 2020
– Puerto Rican singer Bad Bunny shared the following video of him doing his Triple H impression at the Miami Heat’s recent game:
– Montez Ford is excited by the Street Profits’ first official Mattel WWE action figure, posting to Twitter:
WE SOME REAL TOYS!#StreetProfits pic.twitter.com/kM73rRS4Fu
— 𝕂𝕚𝕟𝕘 𝕋𝕖𝕫 (@MontezFordWWE) February 29, 2020
