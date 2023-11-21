– Following his win over Chad Gable on last night’s WWE Raw, Shinsuke Nakamura cut a promo on his new mysterious target, noting that he’s ready to fight and that he’s waiting. You can check out that clip released by WWE below.

Nakamura stated, “How long? How long do I need to wait?! I’m ready to fight! Where are you? I know where you’re at. You are close. I take ALL from you. This is my opportunity! I’m waiting!”

The identity of Nakamura’s target is still unknown.

– WWE released a video showcasing Survivor Series Full Match Facts:

