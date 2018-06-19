wrestling / News
WWE News: Shinsuke Nakamura Warns Jeff Hardy on Smackdown, Clips of Stephanie McMahon on Undercover Boss
June 19, 2018 | Posted by
– WWE posted video of Jeff Hardy’s promo from Smackdown and Shinsuke Nakamura’s response to him, warning Hardy not to cross him. You can see both posts below:
.@JEFFHARDYBRAND wants @ShinsukeN to know one thing. He sees him. #SDLive pic.twitter.com/W0GVUGBXMu
— WWE (@WWE) June 20, 2018
.@ShinsukeN tells @JEFFHARDYBRAND EXACTLY what he will do if Hardy crosses him again on #SDLive… pic.twitter.com/rlXmpf3gqV
— WWE (@WWE) June 20, 2018
– Here are two new clips from Stephanie McMahon’s recent appearance on Celebrity Undercover Boss: