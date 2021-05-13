wrestling / News

WWE News: #Shorts Recaps Anoa’i Family History, Bronson Reed Joins WWE Now Down Under, More Battle of the Brands on UUDD

May 13, 2021 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
The Rock Roman Reigns Dwayne Johnson WWE

– WWE released a #Shorts video recapping the prestigious Anoa’i Family members who have been a part of WWE history, including Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson, The Usos, Yokozuna, Umaga, The Wild Samoans, and Roman Reigns. That clip is available below.

– NXT Superstar Bronson Reed joined WWE Now Down Under this week:

– Tyler Breeze and Xavier Woods played some more Battle of the Brands on UpUpDownDown:

