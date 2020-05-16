WWE News: WWE Wins Shorty Award for Best Facebook Presence, AJ Styles and Xavier Woods Play Cuphead, Superstars Reveal Their Hidden Talents on Pop Question

– The Shorty Awards announced their winners for the 12th annual ceremony. WWE won the award for Best Overall Facebook Presence. The promotion was also the Gold Honoree for Best Overall YouTube Presence, with the winner going to Complex Networks’ First We Feast.

– The UpUpDownDown channel released a new Let’s Play channel with AJ Styles and Xavier Woods playing Cuphead. You can check out that video below.

– A new Pop Question video was released today where WWE Superstars reveal their hidden talents. That video is available in the player below.