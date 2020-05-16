wrestling / News
WWE News: WWE Wins Shorty Award for Best Facebook Presence, AJ Styles and Xavier Woods Play Cuphead, Superstars Reveal Their Hidden Talents on Pop Question
May 16, 2020 | Posted by
– The Shorty Awards announced their winners for the 12th annual ceremony. WWE won the award for Best Overall Facebook Presence. The promotion was also the Gold Honoree for Best Overall YouTube Presence, with the winner going to Complex Networks’ First We Feast.
– The UpUpDownDown channel released a new Let’s Play channel with AJ Styles and Xavier Woods playing Cuphead. You can check out that video below.
– A new Pop Question video was released today where WWE Superstars reveal their hidden talents. That video is available in the player below.
More Trending Stories
- WWE Reportedly Unhappy That Sami Zayn Decided Not To Come To Tapings
- Note On Why Stu Grayson and Evil Uno Haven’t Been On AEW TV
- Jim Ross Says Ed Ferrara’s Oklahoma Parody of Him in WCW Was Personal & Hurtful, Discusses If He Ever Cleared The Air With Ferrara & Vince Russo
- Backstage Rumor on WWE Putting a Major Summer-Long Storyline on Hold