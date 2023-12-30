WWE News: Shotzi Arrives at Live Event From Her Wedding, SmackDown Video Highlights

– As noted, WWE Superstar Shotzi got married yesterday in Las Vegas in a spontaneous decision. WWE released a clip of Shotzi and her new husband rushing from the wedding chapel to get to the WWE Holiday Tour live event at the MGM Grand Garden Arena. You can view that clip below:

Congrats @ShotziWWE! 💍 She got married AND still made it in time for the show 🙌 pic.twitter.com/nD3pbYU5rG — WWE (@WWE) December 30, 2023

– WWE released the following video highlights for last night’s SmackDown Best of 2023 special:





















