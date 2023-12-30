wrestling / News

WWE News: Shotzi Arrives at Live Event From Her Wedding, SmackDown Video Highlights

December 30, 2023 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
Shotzi WWE Smackdown Image Credit: WWE

As noted, WWE Superstar Shotzi got married yesterday in Las Vegas in a spontaneous decision. WWE released a clip of Shotzi and her new husband rushing from the wedding chapel to get to the WWE Holiday Tour live event at the MGM Grand Garden Arena. You can view that clip below:

– WWE released the following video highlights for last night’s SmackDown Best of 2023 special:











