WWE News: Shotzi Blackheart Comments on Reports She’s Signed With WWE, MVP in Where Are They Now, Stock Up
– Shotzi Blackheart took to Twitter to comment on reports that she’s signed a developmental contract with WWE. A report from Squared Circle Sirens said that Blackheart had signed a deal with the company, and Blackheart posted to Twitter showing off all her independent bookings through November.
In response to a fan query about the WWE report, Blackheart implied she hasn’t signed a contract but did take the time to point out “All Wednesdays are open.” It’s worth noting that WWE often allows talent to finish previously-made independent bookings, so this isn’t definitive of whether she has in fact signed with the company or not:
My schedule looks crazy this month. Support my ballsy efforts! 😈🖤 pic.twitter.com/AGHcUx62EN
— Shotzi Blackheart (@Shotziblack) October 10, 2019
My Wednesdays are open! if they need me my dms are open!
— Shotzi Blackheart (@Shotziblack) October 10, 2019
All Wednesdays are open 😂 lol
— Shotzi Blackheart (@Shotziblack) October 10, 2019
– WWE’s stock closed at $67.62 on Thursday, which was up $0.99 (1.49%) from the previous closing price. The market as a whole was up 0.57% on the day.
– Here is the latest episode of WWE’s Where Are They Now?, looking at MVP:
