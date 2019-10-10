wrestling / News

WWE News: Shotzi Blackheart Comments on Reports She’s Signed With WWE, MVP in Where Are They Now, Stock Up

October 10, 2019 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Shotzi Blackheart

– Shotzi Blackheart took to Twitter to comment on reports that she’s signed a developmental contract with WWE. A report from Squared Circle Sirens said that Blackheart had signed a deal with the company, and Blackheart posted to Twitter showing off all her independent bookings through November.

In response to a fan query about the WWE report, Blackheart implied she hasn’t signed a contract but did take the time to point out “All Wednesdays are open.” It’s worth noting that WWE often allows talent to finish previously-made independent bookings, so this isn’t definitive of whether she has in fact signed with the company or not:

– WWE’s stock closed at $67.62 on Thursday, which was up $0.99 (1.49%) from the previous closing price. The market as a whole was up 0.57% on the day.

– Here is the latest episode of WWE’s Where Are They Now?, looking at MVP:

More Trending Stories

article topics :

MVP, Shotzi Blackheart, WWE, WWE Where Are They Now, Jeremy Thomas

More Stories

loading