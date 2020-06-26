WWE News: Shotzi Blackheart Confirms There Are Masks At WWE Taping, Adam Pearce Thanks Fans For Support, 25 Superstars With Strange Side Jobs

– A fan on Twitter recently asked Shotzi Blackheart if the wrestlers are wearing masks at the WWE TV tapings. She confirmed that they are. This comes after previous reports stated that WWE had not required masks, in spite of Orange County demanding it. Multiple WWE employees have tested positive for COVID-19.

– Adam Pearce, who was one of the people that tested positive, sent out a message of thanks to everyone that showed him their support.

He wrote: “Huge thanks to the many colleagues, mentors, friends, and wrestling fans alike that all reached out. Appreciate it more than me, Mama, and the kiddos could ever articulate. Grateful for you all (except @MojoRawleyWWE).”

