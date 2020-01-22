WWE News: Shotzi Blackheart Responds to Shayna Baszler, Behind the Scenes of Return for Kacy Catanzaro, Tegan Nox on Her Favorite Royal Rumble Moments

– Yesterday, Shayna Baszler delivered a warning about ending the career of Shotzi Blackheart. Blackheart later responded to Baszler on Twitter. Blackheart initially wrote, “From the biggest underdog to the biggest target all in one night! Im flattered @QoSBaszler but you wont be once I get you one on one! WELCOME TO THE BALL PIT! #BALLSY @WWENXT @WWE”

Shotzi Blackheart later added, “You will soon find out that I am not the underdog, I am the wolf! HOWL WITH ME! @WWENXT @WWE #nxtonusa” You can check out that Twitter exchange below.

– The WWE Performance Center YouTube channel released a new behind-the-scenes video chronicling the in-ring return of Kacy Catanzaro to NXT last week. You can check out that video below.

As previously reported, Catanzaro returned on last week’s edition of NXT TV and competed in the Women’s Battle Royal. In the new video, she talks about what it means for her to be back in front of the NXT Universe.

– BT Sport spoke with Tegan Nox on some of her favorite Royal Rumble moments. You can watch that short clip below.