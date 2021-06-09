WWE News: Shotzi Blackheart Says She’s Injured, Damian Priest Welcomes Io Shirai Back To NXT, Highlights From Last Night’s NXT

– In a post on Twitter, Shotzi Blackheart told a fan that the reason she has been absent from WWE NXT is because she’s injured.

– Io Shirai made her return to NXT with last night’s episode. Damian Priest welcomed her back on Twitter.

He wrote: “Still hyped over the return of @shirai_io! Nothing but love for my favorite tag team partner #InfamyOfTheSky #WWENXT”

She replied: “I don’t have friends, but I do have a partner for mixed tag team matches. @ArcherOfInfamy yay!”

I don't have friends, but I do have a partner for mixed tag team matches.😎🤘@ArcherOfInfamy yay!!🙌🏻 https://t.co/pQfuar7ZiT — 紫雷イオ、Io Shirai (@shirai_io) June 9, 2021

– Here are highlights from last night’s episode of NXT: