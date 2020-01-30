wrestling / News
WWE News: Shotzi Blackheart Uses a Mini-Tank on NXT, The Rise of Becky Lynch on Playlist, Braun Strowman Rants About Classic Willy Wonka Movie
– On last night’s edition of NXT, Shotzi Blackheart defeated Deonna Purrazzo in a singles match. Blackheart rode out to the ring and left in a mini-tank. You can check out some photos of her little mini-tank from last night’s show that were released by the WWE NXT Twitter account below.
Just a Superstar and her tank. 💚@Shotziblack is on another level. #WWENXT pic.twitter.com/TTTFI86lWf
— WWE NXT (@WWENXT) January 30, 2020
That's how a winner rolls out. 💯#WWENXT @Shotziblack pic.twitter.com/Ja7pet4CkP
— WWE NXT (@WWENXT) January 30, 2020
– Raw women’s champion Becky Lynch celebrates her birthday today. She turns 33 years old. To celebrate the occasion, WWE released a video playlist showcasing the Rise of The Man. You can check out that video below.
– The Magic City podcast released a new clip featuring WWE Superstars Braun Strowman, Drake Maverick, and EC3. In the clip, Braun Strowman rants about Grandpa Joe in Charlie and the Chocolate Factory. You can check out that video below.
