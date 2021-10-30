wrestling / News
WWE News: Shotzi Comments on Attack on Sasha Banks, Banks Responds, SmackDown & 205 Live Highlights
October 30, 2021
– During last night’s episode of WWE SmackDown, Shotzi lost a match to Charlotte Flair and turned heel, prompting her to then assault Sasha Banks. Shotzi commented on the attack last night via Twitter. She responded to a WWE tweet that wrote, “@ShotziWWE has LOST IT.”
Shotzi later commented, “No! I found it!” Meanwhile, Banks later responded to Shotzi’s attack, writing, “Let’s get Ballsy @ShotziWWE #ballsybitch”
No! I found it! 🖤 https://t.co/AdLZ0LVHB3
— Shotzi (@ShotziWWE) October 30, 2021
Let’s get Ballsy @ShotziWWE #ballsybitch ☄️☄️ 🤬 pic.twitter.com/vv33M30t1G
— Mercedes Varnado (@SashaBanksWWE) October 30, 2021
– WWE released the following video highlights for last night’s episodes of SmackDown and 205 Live:
