WWE News: Shotzi Comments on Attack on Sasha Banks, Banks Responds, SmackDown & 205 Live Highlights

October 30, 2021 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
– During last night’s episode of WWE SmackDown, Shotzi lost a match to Charlotte Flair and turned heel, prompting her to then assault Sasha Banks. Shotzi commented on the attack last night via Twitter. She responded to a WWE tweet that wrote, “@ShotziWWE has LOST IT.”

Shotzi later commented, “No! I found it!” Meanwhile, Banks later responded to Shotzi’s attack, writing, “Let’s get Ballsy @ShotziWWE #ballsybitch”

